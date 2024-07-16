Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 89.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Tokyo Finance declined 89.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.18 11 OPM %40.0027.78 -PBDT0.080.88 -91 PBT0.080.88 -91 NP0.080.74 -89
