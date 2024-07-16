Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 crore
Net profit of Angel One rose 32.57% to Rs 292.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 807.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1405.45807.51 74 OPM %33.4739.68 -PBDT419.45305.64 37 PBT396.83296.70 34 NP292.73220.81 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

markets, financial analytics, market analysis

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat but positive; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Jio Fin in focus today

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump enters Republican convention with bandage covering his right ear

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's economic plans include proposed tariffs, tax cuts, no taxes on tips

share market stock market trading

Asian shares fall as investors ponder US-China equation post Trump win

Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani

LIVE news: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon