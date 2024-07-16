Angel One consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 croreNet profit of Angel One rose 32.57% to Rs 292.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 807.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1405.45807.51 74 OPM %33.4739.68 -PBDT419.45305.64 37 PBT396.83296.70 34 NP292.73220.81 33
