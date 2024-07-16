Angel One consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 32.57% to Rs 292.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 1405.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 807.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1405.45807.5133.4739.68419.45305.64396.83296.70292.73220.81