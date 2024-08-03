LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 6796.85 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 0.96% to Rs 1306.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1318.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 6796.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6759.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6796.856759.1394.2491.101657.971664.291635.471644.891306.301318.98