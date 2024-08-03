Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 54.95 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 0.22% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 54.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.9551.3721.2221.7211.8312.4710.5211.299.099.11