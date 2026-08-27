LIC Housing Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 531.3, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 2.72% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.3, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 2.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26386.75, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 539.35, up 1.78% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 2.72% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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