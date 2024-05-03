Linc standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 138.46 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 8.80% to Rs 34.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 501.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Linc declined 7.14% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.