LKP Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.10% to Rs 19.24 croreNet profit of LKP Finance declined 10.72% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.10% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.2425.35 -24 OPM %92.6295.86 -PBDT17.4823.45 -25 PBT17.4723.44 -25 NP17.4119.50 -11
