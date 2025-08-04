S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of S V Global Mill rose 30.30% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.491.76 -15 OPM %7.3834.09 -PBDT0.910.64 42 PBT0.840.64 31 NP0.860.66 30
