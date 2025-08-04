Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 170.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 23.47% to Rs 139.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 170.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales170.46140.95 21 OPM %93.8592.11 -PBDT160.61130.55 23 PBT159.62130.32 22 NP139.22112.76 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon