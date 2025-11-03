Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 78.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 1012.75 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 78.42% to Rs 87.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 1012.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 942.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1012.75942.57 7 OPM %12.9910.35 -PBDT135.6894.85 43 PBT103.0165.08 58 NP87.2348.89 78
