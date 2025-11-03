Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 1027.70 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 25.81% to Rs 71.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 1027.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1035.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1027.701035.80 -1 OPM %10.5513.72 -PBDT117.00150.80 -22 PBT93.10128.80 -28 NP71.0095.70 -26
