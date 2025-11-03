Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 405.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 1760.23 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 405.57% to Rs 264.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 1760.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1507.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1760.231507.63 17 OPM %16.997.28 -PBDT378.7393.44 305 PBT352.9170.61 400 NP264.3652.29 406
