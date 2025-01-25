Business Standard

LMW posts nearly 81% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 19 crore

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

LMW has reported 80.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.30 crore on a 36.9% fall in net sales to Rs 766.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, Textile Machinery Division revenue was Rs 507.67 crore (down 47.4% YoY), Machine Tool & Foundry Division revenue was Rs 249.69 crore (down 47.4% YoY) and revenue from Advanced Technology Centre was Rs 41.66 crore (down 15.9% YoY) in the third quarter.

Operating expenditure during the period under review declined by 33.4% YoY to Rs 730.67 crore. This was primarily due to lower raw material costs (up down 43.1% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 28.5% YoY).

 

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 39.88 crore, down by 68.2% from Rs 125.27 crore in Q3 FY24.

LMW (formerly Lakshmi Machine Works) is a leading manufacturer of industrial machinery like CNC machines, textile machinery, foundry castings & aerospace components.

The scrip had declined 1.72% to end at Rs 15942.40 on the BSE yesterday.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

