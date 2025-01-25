Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 155.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.08% to Rs 7833.00 croreNet profit of Yes Bank rose 155.32% to Rs 619.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.08% to Rs 7833.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6988.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7833.006988.73 12 OPM %62.1057.82 -PBDT830.30320.44 159 PBT830.30320.44 159 NP619.38242.59 155
