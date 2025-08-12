Victoria Mills standalone net profit rises 60.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 16.25 croreNet profit of Victoria Mills rose 60.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.2514.20 14 OPM %12.927.82 -PBDT2.351.43 64 PBT2.321.40 66 NP1.771.10 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content