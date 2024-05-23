Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 80.34 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 43.23% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 293.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 58.45% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.80.3467.00293.54240.3014.7513.6313.7411.879.547.2630.5321.997.094.9120.5612.914.692.9613.859.67