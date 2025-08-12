WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 16.10 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions declined 53.04% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.1014.76 9 OPM %21.1224.66 -PBDT3.443.78 -9 PBT0.461.60 -71 NP0.541.15 -53
