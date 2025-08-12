Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of Savera Industries rose 115.36% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.0817.93 23 OPM %20.4714.67 -PBDT5.473.35 63 PBT4.492.75 63 NP5.752.67 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content