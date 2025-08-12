Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.890.97 -8 OPM %-13.4812.37 -PBDT-0.080.17 PL PBT-0.140.07 PL NP-0.120.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

