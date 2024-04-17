Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 328.95% to Rs 52.89 crore
Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 328.95% to Rs 52.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 129.69% to Rs 144.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.8912.33 329 144.0662.72 130 OPM %1.38-39.66 --0.55-9.09 - PBDT0.99-4.98 LP -0.50-5.83 91 PBT0.89-5.04 LP -0.88-6.00 85 NP0.80-5.81 LP -0.42-6.96 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon