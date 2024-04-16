Suppliers who participate in the 'Achieving Excellence program' are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation, and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS North America has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 in the John Deere 'Achieving Excellence Program.' The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. TVS SCS North America was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. TVS SCS North America supports John Deere with services like sub-assembly, kitting, sequencing, strategic sourcing and procurement.