Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 250.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.71% to Rs 93.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 129.09% to Rs 15.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 277.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

