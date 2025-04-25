Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Country Condos Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

Country Condos Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 76.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3096 shares in the past one month.

 

Country Condos Ltd soared 9.92% to Rs 10.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd surged 6.95% to Rs 210.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs falls 6% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex slips 1150 pts at 78,650 as Pak tensions spike

arrest

Two Navy officers among 3 held for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants

Kunal Kamra

Bombay HC shields Kunal Kamra from arrest in Shinde 'traitor' remark case

iPhone, apple Iphones

Apple to shift entire US iPhone assembly to India by 2026 amid trade war

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 6.69% to Rs 255.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9340 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd exploded 4.98% to Rs 42.18. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6034 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon