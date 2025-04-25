Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Waaree Energies fell 5.51% to Rs 2,683.95 after the lock-in period ended for approximately 15 crore shares, making them eligible for trading.

These shares represent around 52.3% of the company's outstanding equity. While the expiry allows these shares to be traded, it does not necessarily indicate that all will be offloaded immediatelytrading depends on shareholder intent.

On a consolidated basis, Waaree Energies net profit rose 35.63% to Rs 644.47 crore while revenue from operations climbed 36.38% to Rs 4,003.93 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024. EBITDA soared 116.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,059.57 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 25.59% in Q4 FY25 as against 16.29% recorded in the same quarter last year.

 

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

SBI Cards tumbles as impairment charge jumps 32% YoY in Q4

SBI Cards tumbles as impairment charge jumps 32% YoY in Q4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon