Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 4.23% to Rs 67.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd surged 3.75% to Rs 1669.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14793 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd spiked 3.50% to Rs 2553. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12776 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex slips 1150 pts at 78,650 as Pak tensions spike

iPhone, apple Iphones

Apple to shift entire US iPhone assembly to India by 2026 amid trade war

IP office granted over 100,000 patents in FY24 assuring 'no delay'

IIT Madras files 417 patents in FY25, surpasses 'one patent a day' target

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tanla Platforms shares slip 5% in trade; Key reasons behind stock fall

Upcoming IPO

IPO Alert! Prestige Hotel Ventures files draft papers with Sebi; details

Navin Fluorine International Ltd spurt 2.32% to Rs 4450. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5110 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 1.68% to Rs 5244.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36186 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Axis Bank drops as Q4 PAT slips marginally to Rs 7,117 cr

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

SBI Cards tumbles as impairment charge jumps 32% YoY in Q4

SBI Cards tumbles as impairment charge jumps 32% YoY in Q4

Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon