Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.16% to Rs 200.76 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.05% to Rs 939.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1402.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.16% to Rs 200.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.