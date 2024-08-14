LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of LS Industries reported to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.11 -100 OPM %0-190.91 -PBDT-22.34-0.21 -10538 PBT-22.40-0.21 -10567 NP-22.40-0.21 -10567
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content