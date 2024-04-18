LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to offer connected, smart IoT solutions and Industry X.0 solutions

LTIMindtree has collaborated with Vodafone, a global leader in managed Internet of Things (IoT), with over 175 million connections worldwide, supporting a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity, that will enable Industry X.0 and digital transformation across multiple vertical sectors.

LTIMindtree's iNXT Business Unit brings Technical and Functional components, and together with Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity solutions it will deliver to solve complex business challenges. By drawing on a bestin-class ecosystem of partners, LTIMindtree will empower clients to maximize their efforts across revenue acceleration through newer business models, cost efficiency and sustainability, leveraging Smart IoT and Industry X.0. LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone will provide solutions that deliver advance capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, sensorization of assets, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.

