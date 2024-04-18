Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to offer connected, smart IoT solutions and Industry X.0 solutions

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
LTIMindtree has collaborated with Vodafone, a global leader in managed Internet of Things (IoT), with over 175 million connections worldwide, supporting a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity, that will enable Industry X.0 and digital transformation across multiple vertical sectors.
LTIMindtree's iNXT Business Unit brings Technical and Functional components, and together with Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity solutions it will deliver to solve complex business challenges. By drawing on a bestin-class ecosystem of partners, LTIMindtree will empower clients to maximize their efforts across revenue acceleration through newer business models, cost efficiency and sustainability, leveraging Smart IoT and Industry X.0. LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone will provide solutions that deliver advance capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, sensorization of assets, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon