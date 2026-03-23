LTM announces expansion of its AI-led engineering platform - BlueVerse Tech

LTM announced the expansion of BlueVerse Tech, its AI-led engineering platform, with the launch of AppIQ, AgentIQ and FusionIQthree purpose-built platforms designed to help enterprises modernize applications, orchestrate AI-first software delivery, and engineer quality at scale.

As software development evolves from human-only execution to human + intelligent agents, traditional effort-driven engineering and QA models are increasingly unable to keep pace. These BlueVerse platforms embed agentic, engineering-aware AI across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enabling enterprises to move faster from legacy complexity to modern, resilient, and high-quality digital systems.

AppIQ Modernize Legacy Applications, Faster AppIQ applies AI to read and understand legacy codebases, generate documentation, map functional workflows, and produce actionable specifications for forward engineering. What previously required weeks of reverse engineering can now be completed in days, significantly reducing modernization risk and cost.

AgentIQ Orchestrate AI Agents Across Software Delivery AgentIQ provides a unified platform to deploy, govern, and orchestrate AI agents across the software delivery lifecycle, with ready-to-use agents, no-code setup, and enterprise-grade securityenabling production-ready AI adoption across engineering teams.

FusionIQ Accelerate Speed to Market with Assured Quality FusionIQ accelerates enterprise test automation across the software testing lifecycle, from requirement understanding and test design to automation scripting, test data management, and continuous optimization by embedding AI-driven monitoring and feedback into testing workflows.

Together, AppIQ, AgentIQ and FusionIQ deliver 40-50% reduction in engineering effort across the software development lifecycle from legacy modernization and AI-driven delivery to quality engineering while accelerating time-to-market and lowering ongoing operational costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News