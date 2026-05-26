LTM Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 3990, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 22.35% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3990, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 23982.1. The Sensex is at 76249.25, down 0.31%.LTM Ltd has eased around 8.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28979.85, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3988.9, down 0.07% on the day. LTM Ltd tumbled 21.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 22.35% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 22.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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