Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2057.5, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2057.5, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 23982.1. The Sensex is at 76249.25, down 0.31%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has lost around 3.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50157.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2055.7, down 2.52% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 18.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 42.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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