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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTM Ltd Falls 1.06%

LTM Ltd Falls 1.06%

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

LTM Ltd has added 8.81% over last one month compared to 7.64% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.77% rise in the SENSEX

LTM Ltd lost 1.06% today to trade at Rs 4668.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.23% to quote at 30383.77. The index is up 7.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 0.88% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 0.81% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 9.86 % over last one year compared to the 0.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

LTM Ltd has added 8.81% over last one month compared to 7.64% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 283 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27897 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6430 on 19 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4001.15 on 30 Mar 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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