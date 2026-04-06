LTM to offer MIT Open Learning's Universal AI program to its workforce

LTM announced that Universal AI, a dynamic online learning experience by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Open Learning will be made available to its workforce. The program is being delivered in cooperation with upGrad Enterprise as part of LTM's commitment to institutionalizing foundational AI reasoning across its talent pool.

LTM is focused on empowering its employees, across both tech and non-tech functions, to make informed, logic-driven decisions that drive client growth by preparing its workforce with scientific thinking and first-principles reasoning skills essential for success in an AI-driven economy and long-term career development. MIT Open Learning's Universal AI program focuses on how AI systems work, the technologies that power them, and the ethical considerations surrounding their deployment. It is a self paced learning experience designed by MIT Open Learning faculty, covering 16 foundational modules and vertical-specific modules, suitable for all skill levels, with no coding required.