LTTS inks $100 million deal with US-based industrial equipment manufacturer

LTTS inks $100 million deal with US-based industrial equipment manufacturer

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

L&T Technology Services today announced a major milestone in its Sustainability segment with the signing of a $100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the clients' initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation, leveraging its deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies. LTTS will also set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

