INR recovers slightly ahead of RBI

INR recovers slightly ahead of RBI

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee is seen recovering some lost ground in opening trades on Wednesday. INR opened at Rs 88.79 and recovered to a high of 88.75 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee extended downside to hit a new record low pressured by sustained foreign capital outflows amid global trade uncertainties. Rupee fell 4 paise to an all-time low of 88.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday. However, a steep fall in global crude oil prices, along with a weaker greenback, prevented a sharp decline in the local unit. Indian shares also ended lower for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday amid ongoing FII selling, lingering uncertainty over the U.S. trade deal and U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 percent tariffs on any or all movies that are made outside of the United States. The broader NSE Nifty index swung between gains and losses before closing down 23.80 points at 24,611.10, extending losses for an eighth consecutive session. The markets are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee decision, which will be announced today.

 

Adani Road Transport to acquire Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways Development

Shares of BMW Ventures list in T Group

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies list in B Group

Stock Alert: Adani Total Gas, Swan Defence, Pricol, Lupin, Allied Blenders

Escorts Kubota gains as September 2025 sales rise 48% YoY to 18,267 units

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

