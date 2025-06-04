Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 9.22 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 39.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.229.56 -4 39.0442.24 -8 OPM %2.39-1.46 -1.872.86 - PBDT0.10-0.23 LP 0.320.85 -62 PBT0.05-0.27 LP 0.130.65 -80 NP0.23-0.15 LP 0.240.48 -50
