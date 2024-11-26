Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

For a consideration of Rs 153 cr

Lumax Auto Technologies has completed the acquisition of majority shareholding (representing 60% of share capital on a fully diluted basis) in Greenfuel Energy Solutions (Greenfuel) through its wholly owned subsidiary namely Lumax Resources. The consideration paid to the shareholders of Greenfuel, after customary closing review and adjustments as per the Share Purchase Agreement, is Rs 153.09 crore.

Accordingly, Greenfuel has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company and subsidiary of Lumax Resources with immediate effect.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

