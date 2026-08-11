Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2026.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2026.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd spiked 18.23% to Rs 2058.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7809 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd surged 12.48% to Rs 924. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15659 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 10.91% to Rs 1376.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd advanced 8.13% to Rs 1214.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53599 shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd jumped 7.52% to Rs 2863.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57617 shares in the past one month.

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