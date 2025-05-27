Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 923.37 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 21.90% to Rs 43.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 923.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 742.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.02% to Rs 139.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 3400.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2636.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales923.37742.69 24 3400.392636.59 29 OPM %8.598.87 -8.228.74 - PBDT86.7878.87 10 291.05252.02 15 PBT53.4552.18 2 177.76159.17 12 NP43.9736.07 22 139.91111.02 26
