TIL consolidated net profit declines 94.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 223.00% to Rs 101.52 crore

Net profit of TIL declined 94.21% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 223.00% to Rs 101.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.87% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 371.20% to Rs 315.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.5231.43 223 315.2866.91 371 OPM %11.94-89.66 -3.93-113.70 - PBDT14.70-32.27 LP 11.10-99.79 LP PBT12.95-33.95 LP 4.15-106.89 LP NP9.76168.59 -94 2.86253.90 -99

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

