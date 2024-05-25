Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 742.69 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 73.83% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 111.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 2636.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
