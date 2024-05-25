Business Standard
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 742.69 crore
Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 73.83% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 111.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 2636.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales742.69608.10 22 2636.592319.52 14 OPM %8.878.04 -8.748.94 - PBDT78.8759.32 33 252.02234.50 7 PBT52.1838.15 37 159.17154.58 3 NP36.0720.75 74 111.02103.08 8
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

