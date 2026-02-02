Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

To advance development and commercialization of investigational drug Telacebec

Lupin announced a strategic collaboration with TB Alliance, a nonprofit drug developer, to advance the clinical development and commercialization of the investigational drug Telacebec (formerly known as Q203), for the treatment of multiple mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, and buruli ulcer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin and TB Alliance will collaborate to support the clinical development and commercialization of Telacebec, to provide advanced treatment options for patients affected by these diseases. TB Alliance will continue to lead the development process, while Lupin will provide its expertise in global manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and supply chain to ensure global access to Telacebec.

