Lupin consolidated net profit rises 74.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 5497.01 croreNet profit of Lupin rose 74.12% to Rs 852.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 489.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 5497.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4939.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5497.014939.23 11 OPM %24.3818.58 -PBDT1311.78877.52 49 PBT1054.86629.67 68 NP852.63489.67 74
