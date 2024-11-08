Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Epic Energy rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.51 35 OPM %53.629.80 -PBDT0.370.05 640 PBT0.330.01 3200 NP0.340.02 1600
