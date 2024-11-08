Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hil reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Hil reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 774.46 crore

Net profit of Hil reported to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 774.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 723.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales774.46723.22 7 OPM %-5.380.37 -PBDT-39.89-9.44 -323 PBT-75.65-38.36 -97 NP14.67-15.78 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asian markets gain

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from mining major in Sept quarter

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time and streaming

South Africa vs India 1st T20I

South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon