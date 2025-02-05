Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gains on receiving tentative USFDA nod for HIV drug

Lupin gains on receiving tentative USFDA nod for HIV drug

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Lupin gained 3.66% to Rs 2,188 after the company announced that it has received a tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets.

The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is the first protease inhibitor (PI)-based single-tablet regimen (STR) available for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged ≥ 12 years) with HIV-1 infection.

The company stated that it is the exclusive first-to-file for this product. This product will be manufactured at the companys Nagpur facility in India.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 74.1% to Rs 852.63 crore on an 11.3% increase in sales to Rs 5,497.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities recommends first interim dividend

Board of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities recommends first interim dividend

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,000 cr

Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,000 cr

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 298.25% in the December 2024 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 298.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon