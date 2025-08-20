Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension 32 mg in US market

Lupin launches Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension 32 mg in US market

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Lupin today announced the launch of Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension, 32 mg in the United States. This follows the approval received by Lupin's alliance partner, NATCO Pharma Limited (NATCO) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). NATCO holds the exclusive first-to-file status for this product and will have 180-day generic drug exclusivity.

Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension, 32 mg, are bioequivalent to Tracleer Tablets for Oral Suspension of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. They are indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) in pediatric patients aged 3 years and older with idiopathic or congenital PAH to improve pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), which is expected to result in an improvement in exercise ability.

 

Bosentan Tablets (RLD Tracleer) had estimated annual sales of USD 10 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government to ban money-based online gaming under Online Gaming Bill

Government to ban money-based online gaming under Online Gaming Bill

GMR Power gains as board to consider Rs 3,000-cr fundraising on August 22

GMR Power gains as board to consider Rs 3,000-cr fundraising on August 22

Endurance Tech to undertake capex of Rs 135.6 crore for ABS & brake systems

Endurance Tech to undertake capex of Rs 135.6 crore for ABS & brake systems

GNG Electronics gains after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 18 cr

GNG Electronics gains after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 18 cr

HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon