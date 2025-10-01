Lupin launches Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension 1 mg/mL in US market

Lupin announced the launch of Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, in the United States. Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL is bioequivalent to Xarelto for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension is indicated for:
Treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment.
Treatment of thromboprophylaxis in pediatric patients 2 years and older with congenital heart disease after the Fontan procedure.
Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL (RLD Xarelto) had estimated annual sales of USD 11 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content