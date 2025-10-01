Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin launches Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension 1 mg/mL in US market

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Lupin announced the launch of Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, in the United States. Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL is bioequivalent to Xarelto for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension is indicated for:

Treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment.

Treatment of thromboprophylaxis in pediatric patients 2 years and older with congenital heart disease after the Fontan procedure.

Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL (RLD Xarelto) had estimated annual sales of USD 11 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

