Lupin Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2255.6, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.17% rally in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2255.6, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22864.2. The Sensex is at 73776.78, up 0.62%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 2.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21808.4, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2262.4, down 0.08% on the day. Lupin Ltd jumped 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.17% rally in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.