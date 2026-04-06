Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1689.8, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.17% rally in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1689.8, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22864.2. The Sensex is at 73776.78, up 0.62%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 6.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21808.4, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1698, down 0.19% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd jumped 1.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.17% rally in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 93.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.